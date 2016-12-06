Man jailed for attempted robbery

A man has been jailed following an attempted robbery in East Grinstead.

Aaron Reeve, 24, unemployed, of no fixed address, pleaded guilty to the offence at Lewes Crown Court on Wednesday November 23.

A spokesperson for Sussex Police said: “At about 7.30pm on Tuesday May 24, a man and a woman were walking through Mount Noddy Cemetery, off Blackwell Road, when they were became aware of a man who was stumbling around in front of them.

“The couple engaged in conversation with the suspect, but during the incident he became aggressive and attempted to snatch the man’s bracelet from his wrist.

“The couple, both in their 20s and not from the area, walked away and called police. They were left shaken but unhurt.

“Through intelligence, the suspect was later identified and arrested on suspicion of attempted robbery.”

Reeve was sentenced to eight months’ imprisonment and ordered to pay a £140 victim surcharge.

Sergeant Graeme Prentice, of the East Grinstead Neighbourhood Policing Team (NPT), said: “This was a totally unprovoked attacked which left the victims understandably distressed.

“Local knowledge from East Grinstead NPT officers identified Reeve as a potential suspect due to the descriptions of his appearance and behaviour. As a result, he was arrested and charged with the offence, to which he subsequently pleaded guilty.

“His sentence will hopefully provide some reassurance not only to the victims, but to the local community as well. This sort of behaviour will not be tolerated and any offenders will be dealt with robustly.”

