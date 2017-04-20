Man jailed for Crawley acid attack

A man who threw acid on another man outside a Crawley cinema has been jailed for eight years, the court service has confirmed.

Michael McPherson, 27, unemployed, of Aldrington Road, London, was arrested in August 2015 following an attack in Crawley Leisure Park.

Police said a 27-year-old man was left with ‘life-changing’ injuries after having acid thrown on him as he left the cinema.

A spokesman for the court service said McPherson was sentenced to eight years at Hove Crown Court on Tuesday (April 18) for wounding with intent to cause grievous bodily harm .

He was also given a further month imprisonment for assault by beating.

The attack took place outside Cineworld after the victim and another man, 29, both from Redhill, left the cinema after watching Straight Outta Compton.

Police said Lee Bates, 26, a groundsman, of Halston Close, London, was also arrested and pleaded guilty to assault at Brighton Crown Court on February 6.

He was given a two-year conditional discharge.

