A missing Redhill man may be in Horley, Surrey Police say.

Police are asking for help in finding missing Shane O’Doherty, who is known to be in Redhill, Reigate and Horley, police said.

Officers would like to speak to him about a number of burglaries across Redhill and Reigate throughout July.

He is white, of athletic build, around 6ft 2in tall, has brown eyes and brown hair.

If anyone has any information, please call Surrey Police on 101 and quote reference number 45170074088.

