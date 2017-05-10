Police appeal after man stabbed in newsagents

Police are appealing for witnesses after a man was stabbed in a newsagents in Crawley.

The 27-year-old man was in the newsagents in West Green Drive yesterday morning (May 9), when he was attacked by another man, said police.

He sustained two stab wounds to his chest which required hospital treatment but were later deemed not to be life threatening, added police.

The suspect is described as a white man, aged between 20 and 30, of average build with a neatly trimmed beard and moustache.

He was wearing dark clothing and grey coloured beanie style hat which had a white logo on the front.

Detective Sergeant Vicki Tomlinson said: “This was a particularly distressing assault that occurred in a local shop at a busy time of the day when members of the public and children were shopping.

“We are keen to receive any information to help us identify the suspect or from anyone who witnessed this assault.”

Anyone who witnessed the incident is asked to report online here or call 101 quoting serial 371 of 09/05.

Alternatively people can contact the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously here or call 0800 555 111.

