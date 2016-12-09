Two arrested after car crashes into roundabout

Two people have been arrested after a car left a road and crashed into a roundabout.

Emergency services attended the collision on Horsham Road, at the junction with Pelham Drive, in Crawley, in the early hours of Wednesday morning (December 7).

Police said a black Honda Civic crashed into some bushes on the roundabout at about 1.45am.

Two people were in the car and neither were seriously injured.

Police said a 21-year-old man, of no fixed address, was arrested on suspicion of dangerous driving, taking a vehicle without the owner’s consent, possession of an offensive weapon, driving a vehicle without a licence and insurance and drug driving.

A 24-year-old woman, who was taken to East Sussex Hospital for minor injuries, was arrested on suspicion of aggravated vehicle taking, officers added.

