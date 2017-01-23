Wanted man tasered in Crawley

A 40-year-old from Crawley was tasered by officers when he resisted arrest this afternoon, a police spokesperson has confirmed.

The man, who was wanted on theft and fraud allegations, was stopped in Vulcan Close at around 1.50pm today (Monday, January 23), the spokesperson said.

Officers deployed tasers as the man resisted arrest, according to the spokesperson.

He was arrested on suspicion of theft from a motor vehicle and was taken into custody at Crawley, where he remained on Monday afternoon, the spokesperson said.

Don’t miss out on all the latest breaking news where you live.

Here are four ways you can be sure you’ll be amongst the first to know what’s going on.

1) Make our website your homepage at www.crawleyobserver.co.uk

2) Like our Facebook page at www.facebook.com/crawleyobserver

3) Follow us on Twitter @Crawley_Obby

4) Register with us by clicking on ‘sign in’ (top right corner). You can then receive our daily newsletter AND add your point of view to stories that you read here.

And do share with your family and friends - so they don’t miss out!

The Crawley Observer - always the first with your local news.

Be part of it.