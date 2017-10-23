Crowdfunding appeal for family of tragic stable hand

A crowdfunding appeal has been launched to support the family of a stable hand who died after suffering a head injury while tending a horse.

Ken Dooley, who worked at Coombelands Racing Stables in Pulborough for seven years, died suddenly at Kempton Park Racecourse on October 14.

Ken, who was in his 50s, died after reportedly being kicked in the head by a horse.

A JustGiving page has now been set up by racing website Racing View to raise funds towards the cost of Ken’s funeral. Any remaining funds will be given to charity.

Writing on the JustGiving page, Racing View said: “We are raising money for the family and friends of Ken Dooley who lost his life while doing the job he loved.

“We would also like to raise money for stable staff and a memorial for the stable lad. No one should go racing and never return home, so please donate generously.

“Stable staff work day in day out, all year round for the love of the horses and sadly the game can be very tough at times. Incidents like this are very rare and upsetting, our thoughts and prayers are with the family and friends of Ken at this tragically sad time.”

So far more than £1,500 has been donated.

Ken worked for horse trainer Amanda Pettet who described him as ‘an excellent employee, very experienced with rachorses having worked all of his life with them as a jockey, trainer and jockey coach around the world.’

See https://www.justgiving.com/crowdfunding/kempton-incident