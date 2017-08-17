A-Levels: Celebrations at St Wilfrid's

Staff and students at St Wilfrid’s are celebrating an "excellent" crop of A-Level results.

This year's students were the first to take some of the new A-Level subjects following the government's reform of the system, making comparison with last year's scores problematic.

Headteacher Michael Ferry with Ania Jasko. Picture courtesy of St Wilfrid's School

Headteacher Michael Ferry said: "At St Wilfrid’s we are committed to raising standards across the ability range and, although it is difficult to compare headline results to previous years given the significant changes to A Levels, this year’s results look to be our second best ever in terms of the progress made by students.

"These results are testament to the hard work of both students and staff as well as to the continued support from parents and carers."

Some of our students have already gained apprenticeships since leaving Year 13, with many being successful in gaining university places from September.

Mr Ferry and his team wished them "all the very best for the future".

Daniel O'Connor. Picture courtesy of St Wilfrid's School

Some of our outstanding performances included:

Ronnie Slowinski: 3A*, 1A

Ania Jasko: 2A*, 2A

Rosie Goss: 2A*, 1B

Daniel Selby. Picture courtesy of St Wilfrid's School

David Selby: 1A*, 2A

Sophie Ridge: 1A*, 1A, 1B

Daniel O’Connor: 4A

Shaun Erickson: 2A, 1B

Ronnie Slowinski. Picture courtesy of St Wilfrid's School

Matthew Hennessy: 2A, 1B

Shaun Erickson and Matthew Hennessy. Picture courtesy of St Wilfrid's School