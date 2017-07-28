Clapping their friends off to secondary school

One primary school has a rather special way of saying goodbye to pupils as they head off to secondary school.
It's called a Clapping Out ceremony, and it ensures every one of them gets to say farewell with a cheer, a clap and a high five.
The ceremony was started by former headteacher Vince Burke and has become something of a tradition at Our Lady.
It involves the younger children lining the playing field while the outgoing Year 6s make their way through.
Good luck to them all in Year 7!
