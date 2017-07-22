Head’s delight as Ofsted praises school improvement

A headteacher said he was “delighted” after Ofsted praised the improvements made at his school.

St Francis of Assisi Primary, in Southgate, had been told to improve following its last inspection in March 2016 – and the latest report showed staff had risen to the task.

After a recent monitoring visit, a report by inspector Lee Selby said leaders and governors were taking “effective action” to tackle the areas identified for improvement.

He said: “Since the previous inspection leaders have successfully raised expectations and increased the level of challenge for pupils in their work.”

Headteacher Tim Hallett took up his post at the start of the year. Mr Selby told him: “Since you joined the school in January you have added greater clarity and ambition. Parents have welcomed your visibility and the improved communication between school and home. You are developing your team well and empowering them to raise standards further.”

Mr Hallett said: “I’m delighted with the letter that we have received following the HMI visit. It provides a pleasing summary of the progress that has been made since the last Ofsted Inspection. Thankfully, the hard work and contribution of our dedicated staff team has at last been recognised.”

Mr Selby described the children as “a credit to your school and the community”, adding: “They care deeply for each other, are immensely proud of their school and are dedicated to helping others.”

When it came to areas needing further work, Mr Hallett said they were already part of the school’s development plan.

