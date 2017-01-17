Plan to expand Three Bridges Primary School

West Sussex County Council hopes to expand Three Bridges Primary School on its Gales Drive site.

If all goes to plan, the school’s main hall will be expanded and a single-storey extension will be built.

The school is split between two sites, the upper school in Gales Drive and the larger lower school in Gales Place.

The council’s planning application pointed out that, with the lower school taking in three classes of children per year and the upper school only taking in two classes per year, over-crowding had already become a problem.

The expansion would enable the upper school to take in three classes per year, bringing it in line with the lower school increasing pupil numbers from 190 to 310.

In total, the two schools would be able to accommodate 630 children.

The application will also include new changing rooms and breakout areas and a new car park.

To read the application in full, log on to buildings.westsussex.gov.uk and search for application WSCC/063/16/CR in the Planning Portal.