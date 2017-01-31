Shakespeare brought to life at Thomas Bennett

Students at Thomas Bennett Community College put in a Bard day's work when they were visited by the Young Shakespeare Company.

While William Shakespeare was possibly the most iconic and influential writer in history, long lessons spent attempting to interpret his works have driven many a generation of schoolchildren to distraction.

At Thomas Bennett, the Year 11 GCSE students found studying the bard's sonnets "vibrant" but wanted to look at another way of learning about him.

Enter the Young Shakespeare Company, who treated them to two performances of Macbeth - which forms part of the English Literature GCSE - on January 19.

A school spokesman said audience participation played a huge role in engaging the students and helped them understand the passion and themes behind the characters.

The performances were met with thunderous approval by students and staff alike.

Assistant headteacher Gemma Buchanan said: "The theatre company were fantastic at making Macbeth accessible to our Year 11 students.

"They performed several key scenes in an original and memorable way and their energy and enthusiasm was infectious.

"It was a really beneficial and enjoyable day for everyone."

