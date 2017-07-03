Have your say on council’s GREENbin service

Crawley Borough Council is looking to hear what residents have to say about its GREENbin service.

The council currently offers the garden waste collection service for £50.

It is considering making it a year-round service and wants to hear from GREENbin customers and people thinking about signing up.

Subscribers can currently put loose grass cuttings, hedge trimmings, leaves, twigs and small branches, plant prunings and weeds into a 240 litre bin, which is collected every two weeks, from March to November.

The service has recently expanded with the procurement of a second GREENbin truck and as part of a service review, the council is welcoming comments from both customers and non-customers to help them shape the future of the service by completing a short survey.

Each respondent who completes the survey and provides their contact details will be entered into a prize draw to win a year’s subscription free.

Cabinet member for Environmental Services and Sustainability, councillor Geraint Thomas, said: “The GREENbin service is becoming increasingly popular and with the procurement of the second truck, we are looking to hear how we can improve the service to suit the needs of subscribers. Even if you aren’t currently subscribed, get in touch with us and let us know what you think!”

The survey is now live and takes place until July 31, and can be found at www.crawley.gov.uk/consultation.

