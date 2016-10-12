Farm launches Europe’s biggest Shockober Fest Halloween festival

The UK’s biggest Halloween attraction of its kind, Tulleys Shocktober Fest Scream Park, has got off to a spooktacular start.

The iconic Halloween event at Tulleys Farm in Turners Hill Road opened its gates to the underworld for another season at the beginning of the month. The family friendly daytime Pumpkin and Spook Fest launches this weekend with activities all day Saturday and Sunday October 15 and 16.

On October 1 thousands of visitors, many dressed for the occasion, attended the opening night and were first to experience the new haunted house attractions.

Stuart Beare from Tulleys Shocktober Fest Scream Park said: “The event has gone from strength to strength every year and is now the biggest of its kind anywhere in the UK and one of the biggest in Europe.

“One of the new attractions in this year’s line-up of haunts is The Coven of 13.

“It is based on a story centred around an old 17th century witch’s tale which is guaranteed to make the hairs on the back of your neck stand up.”

Tulleys Shocktober Fest Scream Park is open selected nights through to October 31 2016.

After the weekend, the Pumpkin and Spook Fest daytime activities will run daily from October 22 to 30.

For opening times and prices visit www.tulleyshalloween.co.uk