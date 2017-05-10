Search

Former Chelsea star Jimmy Floyd Hasselbaink new favourite for Crawley Town job

Jimmy Floyd Hasselbaink when in charge of Burton Albion. Picture by Joe Pepler.

Former Chelsea striker Jimmy Floyd Hasselbaink has emerged as the front-runner to become the next Crawley Town boss.

The former Netherlands international has been priced at 7-1 by Skybet.


Floyd Hasselbaink is understood to be living within reach of Crawley in Surrey.


The 45-year-old scored 70 goals in 136 appearances for Chelsea from 2000-04.


His managerial career includes overseeing Belgian club Antwerp and Burton Albion and his latest job was as manager of QPR in the Championship from December 2015-November 2016.

