Former Chelsea star Jimmy Floyd Hasselbaink new favourite for Crawley Town job

Former Chelsea striker Jimmy Floyd Hasselbaink has emerged as the front-runner to become the next Crawley Town boss.

The former Netherlands international has been priced at 7-1 by Skybet.



Floyd Hasselbaink is understood to be living within reach of Crawley in Surrey.



The 45-year-old scored 70 goals in 136 appearances for Chelsea from 2000-04.



His managerial career includes overseeing Belgian club Antwerp and Burton Albion and his latest job was as manager of QPR in the Championship from December 2015-November 2016.

