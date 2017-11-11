Get set for new clip and climb

A multi-million pound investment in new facilities at the Triangle leisure centre sees the launch of a clip and climb facility today (Saturday).

High Places Burgess Hill is the latest in a series of £2million improvements at the centre, funded by Mid Sussex District Council and operators Places for People.

The opening of the new High Places Burgess Hill, based at the Triangle leisure centre. SUS-171011-185554001

Project mobilisation manager Neil Williams has been responsible for overseeing the installation of the colourful climbing walls, which make a big impression on visitors, located just inside the entrance.

“Reaction has been amazing,” he said. “People have just been stopping and staring. It’s been really positive. This is something new, the first facility of this kind in the company and it’s been a privilege to be involved.”

Nine new jobs were created by the facility.

Council cabinet member Gary Marsh, whose portfolio includes leisure centres, said: “This is the result of over a million pounds of investment by the council, and I’m particularly pleased with the results.”