Grants given to 28 good causes at Community Chest Awards 2016

More than £26,000 was given to the region’s charities and community groups at the Hall and Woodhouse Community Chest Awards on Friday night (September 30).
The awards, of between £300 and £3,000, are given annually to voluntary or community organisations that are based in or operate in Hall and Woodhouse’s trading areas.
The Eastern Area grants were announced and presented in an awards evening at the Black Swan in Pease Pottage.
Awards were given to:
A Band of Brothers - £2000
Ansty Village Hall Trust - £450
Bells Yew Green Cricket Club - £500
Blueprint 22 - £1500
Bognor Regis, Chichester & District Samaritans - £1000
Burgess Hill Youth - £500
Chalk Farm Learning Disability Centre - £2500
CAMHSF - £500
Court Meadow Group RDA - £1500
Crawley Community Youth Service - £1000
Embrace East Sussex - £300
The Friends of Ingfield - £750
The Hangleton and Knoll Project - £800
Home-Start CHAMS - £1000
Horsham Matters - £1000
Ifield Cricket Club - £1000
Kangaroos Mid Sussex - £1175
Off The Fence Trust - £750
Pagham Cricket Club - £500
PACSO - £600
People Matter - £1400
Pippa’s Group - £504
Rainbow Pre-School - £250
Southwick Cricket Club - £1000
The Springboard Project - £1500
St Joseph’s Specialist School & College - £500
Sunbeam Club - £350
Sussex Search and Rescue - £2000
The judges, from Hall and Woodhouse, and from local partners Sussex Newspapers, Spirit FM and the Sussex Community Foundation, worked through nearly 300 applications before making their decisions.
They were looking for groups which fulfilled a real need, had made efforts to raise money for themselves, and would genuinely benefit from a grant.
