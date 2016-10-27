Halloween half term fun for all

Borde Hill Gardens near Haywards Heath in all its autumnal splendour, is hosting an array of ghostly goings-on this week ahead of Halloween.

Earlier this week the magic of Harry Potter was brought alive and ‘Tomfoolery’ gave kids Halloween themed party games. The spooky fun continues until Sunday (October 30).

Halloween fun at Borde Hill Gardens, Haywards Heath. Visitors were entertained by a Poppy from Poppy's Perilous Parties and a wizard. Pic Steve Robards SR1631289 SUS-161023-123510001

Today (Thursday October 27) between 11am-2pm Tom’s Talking Reptiles will provide a hands-on experience with insects and reptiles, including snakes, tortoises and lizards.

On Friday Owls About Town will give people the chance to get up close to birds of prey while learning about their diets and where they love to love.

These two activities are suitable for all ages; children must be accompanied by an adult.

On Saturday October 29 kids can get creative with Halloween Arts & Crafts.

They will love making fun and freaky craft pieces, including shrunken heads.

To close on Sunday, Hahahopscotch’s Autumn Mud & Muck will give children aged five to 11 to chance to create their own spooky autumnal garden to take home for Halloween. Come between 12pm and 3pm to take part.

Everyday, brave visitors on the ghoulish garden trail may come across witch or wizard and the cafe has been transformed into The Little Witches House.

For details about the events see www.bordehill.co.uk.

Entry, which includes any activities and the adventure playground, is £8.20 per adult, £7.80 concession and £5.50 per child. A family day ticket is £23.00 (2+2) or £26.50 (2+3).