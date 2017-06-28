Have your say on new play area

A new play area for toddlers and older children is due to open in Forge Wood later this year.

The council is now asking for residents to give their views on the plans.

The play area will be located next to the school.

Work is due to begin in July and be completed by October.

The new play area design consists of a range of equipment that will appeal to different age groups.

Residents are invited to come and see the plans at information sessions today (June 28), from 3-4pm at Forge Wood Primary School and from 6-7pm at Heathy Farm in Balcombe Road.

For more information visit www.crawley.gov.uk/forgewood.

Don’t miss out on all the latest breaking news where you live.

Here are four ways you can be sure you’ll be amongst the first to know what’s going on.

1) Make our website your homepage

2) Like our Facebook page

3) Follow us on Twitter

4) Register with us by clicking on ‘sign in’ (top right corner). You can then receive our daily newsletter AND add your point of view to stories that you read here.

And do share with your family and friends - so they don’t miss out!

Always the first with your local news.

Be part of it.