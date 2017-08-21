COUNTY NEWS: Teenager praises hospital after six-hour allergic reaction ordeal

A 19-year-old who had seizures for six hours after having her tonsils out has praised the doctors and nurses who saved her life.

Everything began smoothly for Chlöe Osborne-Shaw when she went into Worthing Hospital for a routine surgery earlier this month, but things soon took a turn for the worse.

Chlöe, who lives in Claigmor Road in Rustington, said: “I went in for a tonsillectomy, pretty average surgery.

“Everyone said ‘don’t worry about it, you will be fine’.

“I said what’s the worst that could happen?”

While her morning surgery on Friday, August 11 went well, a severe reaction to a common anti-sickness drug left Chlöe unresponsive for six hours and having seizures.

But after an overnight stay Chlöe was pleased to be allowed to go home on the Saturday.

She added: “I did not realise the severity of it until afterward.

“I started remembering parts of my seizures – it really got to me the first time.”

Chlöe, who works as a receptionist for a Rustington vet, said she remembers waking up between seizures surrounded by hospital staff.

She said: “I just remember them injecting me with stuff.

“It felt like I was going to sleep but I was having another seizure.”

Chlöe said she remembers two nurses in particular who were particularly caring and involved.

She finally woke up properly at about 5pm, and was able to get in contact with her family.

When she was well enough, the doctors told her what had happened.

The seizures had been part of a dystonic oculogyric reaction – a severe allergic reaction to anti-sickness drugs she was given as part of her surgery.

Chlöe said: “I was close to having a cardiac arrest and dying

“They said to me if I was to have any of those drugs again it would most likely kill me.”

Doctors said what makes her allergy dangerous is the anti-sickness drugs are commonly used by ambulance crew as part of frontline treatment.

Chlöe will have to carry a card with details of her allergy on it to make sure she is not given the drugs in an emergency.

Now fully recovered, Chlöe found the two nurses she remembered through Facebook and sent them each a message to thank them.

Chlöe said: “They were very modest about the situation.”

She added that she thinks NHS staff do not get appreciated enough.

Chlöe plans to meet them next week to thank them in person and present them with some gifts.

Worthing Hospital has been approached for comment.