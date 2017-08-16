In today’s Crawley Observer: Thumbs up for town hall plan

In today’s Crawley Observer major redevelopment plans for the Crawley Town Hall site have been strongly backed by residents, Crawley Borough Council has said.

The proposals will see the council’s headquarters demolished and replaced with new civic offices, two blocks containing around 275 homes, commercial offices, and a new public square.

Also in today’s Observer a Crawley man is facing a firearms charge following a seven-hour police siege in Tilgate on Sunday (August 13).

In sport Crawley Town winger Jordan Roberts is aiming to cement his place in the side and believes Reds will prosper under the new regime.

And Crawley Town owner Ziya Eren is appealing for the fans to make some noise against Cambridge.

We also have pages of readers’ letters and news, politics, business, jobs, motors, and our WOW entertainments guide.

Pick up your copy today.

Don’t miss out on all the latest breaking news where you live.

Here are four ways you can be sure you’ll be amongst the first to know what’s going on.

1) Make our website your homepage

2) Like our Facebook page

3) Follow us on Twitter

4) Register with us by clicking on ‘sign in’ (top right corner). You can then receive our daily newsletter AND add your point of view to stories that you read here.

And do share with your family and friends - so they don’t miss out!

Always the first with your local news.

Be part of it.