Injured swan back ‘home’ after horror dog attack

A swan which was mauled by two dogs in an horrific attack while protecting sygnets has now been re-united with his bird ‘family.’

The male swan was left cowering in reeds at Tilgate Park in Crawley after the attack and was rushed to the Swan Sanctuary at Shepperton for treatment.

There were fears that the swan’s mate and sygnets could face further attacks during the male’s absence - but now concerns have now turned to relief after the male was returned to the lake yesterday.

Clare Hill who first found the injured swan while walking her dog in the park was delighted to see him back at the lake. She had earlier called for people to keep their dogs on leads near the lake.

Crawley Borough Council says that it is putting up posters in the park following the attack, reminding dog walkers of their responsibilities. Meanwhile, community wardens are increasing patrols in the park.

Pictured: The reunited family. Photo: John Potts, Swans and Friends Rescue