Medal service recognises dedicated West Sussex firefighters

Firefighters from West Sussex were honoured at a medal service held at Arundel Castle.

The award ceremony, attended by family and friends, was held at Barons Hall on Thursday, September 29.

Watch Manager Nigel Gamblen, from Midhurst, and John Stone, from Chichester were awarded with meritorious service medals in recognition of their 40 years of dedicated service.

Ten firefighters received long service and good conduct awards, which are presented on behalf of her Majesty the Queen to wholetime and retained firefighters who have completed two decades of outstanding service to their community.

Long service and good conduct medals were presented to three Crawley-based firefighters - John Convey, who lives in Leatherhead; Christine Diver, who lives in Brighton; and David Griffin, who lives in Horsham.

They were also awarded to Daniel Flynn, from Steyning; Robin Munday, who lives in Selsey and is based at Bognor; Lee Newman, from Midhurst; Philip Pierpoint, who lives in Lindfield and is based at Haywards Heath; Neil Pocock, who lives in Hassocks and is based at Burgess Hill and Jason Ward, from Worthing.

A long service certificate was presented to Annelise Sadler, from Waterlooville, who worked at the old West Sussex Control Centre, then for the Resilience and Emergencies Team, both based in Chichester.

The awards were made by Mrs Susan Pyper, the Lord Lieutenant of West Sussex.

The ceremony was opened by Lee Neale, Acting Executive Director for Communities and Public Protection and Chief Fire Officer, who thanked the firefighters for ‘their dedication and commitment to the Service and their local communities’.

He also paid tribute to the firefighters’ families for their ‘invaluable and long standing support’.

