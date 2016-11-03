MP welcomes young Crawley scientists to Parliament

Henry Smith MP has welcomed students from Oriel High School and St Wilfrid’s Catholic School in Crawley to the House of Commons.

Pupils got to show their science and engineering projects to MPs and some of the UK’s leading STEM companies after impressing judges at the regional heats of The Big Bang Competition.

Mr Smith said: “I was delighted to welcome both St Wilfrid’s and Oriel to the Commons – out of a total of ten schools, two were from Crawley! Their inspiring projects showcase the talent that we have locally.

“There are many international companies in Crawley and local success in this competition can help ensure that more of our town’s students secure jobs in these world-leading firms.

“Congratulations to both schools and good luck for the finals in March – I’m very proud of these fine young Crawley representatives.”

Daniel Clark and Tyler Whiteoak-Dooley from Oriel High School impressed the judges with their project which studies bacteria growth under light.

From St Wilfrid’s Catholic School, Gina Ardines, Vienna Cooper and Naina Trivedi presented their project studying the effects of music on school students. Each student presented their project at ‘The Big Bang @ Parliament’ on Monday, October 31.

They will now go on to join over 200 other project teams from across the UK in the finals, which take place during The Big Bang UK Young Scientists and Engineers Fair at the National Exhibition Centre in Birmingham in March 2017.

The competition is open to young people aged between 11 and 18 years old, and gives participants the chance to compete for top prizes worth more than £50,000, including international experiences and prestigious awards such as UK Young Scientist and UK Young Engineer of the Year.

The Big Bang Competition is an annual contest designed to recognise and reward young people’s achievements in all areas of science, technology, engineering and maths (STEM), as well as helping them build skills and confidence in project-based work. Online entries are still open until 20th November.

Commenting on both schools’ success, Paul Jackson, chief executive of EngineeringUK, which organises the competition, said:

“This year’s entries to The Big Bang Competition highlight how talented the UK’s young scientists and engineers are.

“It’s easy to see why St Wilfrid’s and Oriel’s projects have secured places at the national finals and we’re incredibly excited to host their projects at the Houses of Parliament.”

Don’t miss out on all the latest breaking news where you live.

Here are four ways you can be sure you’ll be amongst the first to know what’s going on.

1) Make our website your homepage at www.crawleyobserver.co.uk

2) Like our Facebook page at www.facebook.com/crawleyobserver

3) Follow us on Twitter @Crawley_Obby

4) Register with us by clicking on ‘sign in’ (top right corner). You can then receive our daily newsletter AND add your point of view to stories that you read here.

And do share with your family and friends - so they don’t miss out!

The Crawley Observer - always the first with your local news.

Be part of it.