Mum and son ‘seconds away’ from being hit at crossing

A Crawley mum has spoken of her shock after she and her son were ‘seconds away’ from being hit by a car.

Ashleigh Staunton, 22, lives in Hillingdale, Broadfield, with her 20-month-old son Malakai.

Ashleigh is now calling for a crossing to be made safer following the incident. Picture: Liz Pearce

She is now calling for a crossing to be made safer following the incident on July 18, opposite the K2 leisure centre.

She said: “I use the crossing everyday. I got into the middle of the road with Malakai in the pram and I saw the car coming.

“He braked and couldn’t get the grip and swerved. I had to push the pram out out of the way.

“If those brakes didn’t work, me and my son were seconds away from being hit.

Ashleigh was left in shock and disbelief after the incident. Picture: Liz Pearce

“When it happened my instinct was to push Malakai out of the way. I was in shock and disbelief afterwards and called my mum.

“The car stopped, but the driver didn’t get out of the car to apologise and instead just sped off.”

When Ashleigh returned home she reported the incident to the police.

“I felt numb because of the severity of it,” she said.

“It is something you never consider happening to you, my son was thankfully oblivious through it all and I am grateful he is OK.

“I have not walked back that way since. If I had headphones in or if I was on my phone, it would have been different. Road safety is my number one.

“My son could have been killed, if I had watched my son be hit, it would have been the end of me.”

Ashleigh said the crossing is ‘regularly used’, but does not have traffic lights.

“Something needs to be done,” she said.

“I also want to warn other parents that you can be the safest person in the world, it is other people.

“It would kill me to find out that another parent went through what I did or something worse happened.”

A West Sussex County Council spokesman for Highways said: “We always encourage communities to identify any highway concerns they may have.

“Each year we deliver community-driven schemes through our Integrated Works Programme, which includes pedestrian crossings.

“All community scheme applications must be supported by the local member and discussions should take place with them before an application is submitted.”

