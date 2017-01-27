New lights aim to make three areas of Crawley safer

Three dimly-lit garage and parking areas across Crawley are to benefit from new street lighting.

The lights are being put up in the garage areas of Kennet Close in Gossops Green and Deerswood Court in Ifield and in a pathway leading to a parking area in Albert Crane Court in Ifield following concerns from residents, garage tenants and councillors.

Crawley Borough Council officers visited all three areas and agreed that better street lighting was needed to provide safety and reduce the fear of anti-social behaviour.

The council consulted with local residents to ask for views on the proposals, which form part of its Community Safety Improvements Programme (COMSIP).

Residents near Albert Crane Court and Deerswood Court supported the proposals while those near Kennet Close expressed concern that the installation of a lighting column could restrict vehicle access to the garages.

The council has redesigned the scheme to install a wall-mounted light between garages at a height of two metres above ground level.

Work in all three areas will begin the week starting February 6.

Once the lights have been installed, UK Power Networks will connect the lights to make them operational. It is likely that the installation will take about four weeks.

Councillor Michael Jones, Cabinet member for Community Engagement and Public Protection, said: “We all want to feel safe in the places where we live and it is important that we are able to go about our day-to-day business without fear of crime and anti-social behaviour.

“We’ve listened to residents and made changes to a scheme to address their concerns. I’m delighted that they all have local support and have been approved. Once installed, they will help improve safety in and around these areas.”

COMSIP looks to undertake small-scale improvements to the physical environment in order to address issues of crime and anti-social behaviour.