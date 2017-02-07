NHS chiefs plan to take on 120 new health care workers

A campaign to recruit more than 120 health care assistants across Sussex - including in Crawley - has been launched by the Sussex Community NHS Foundation Trust.

The posts include around 45 full-time positions, as well as part-time posts - at in-patient units at Crawley Hospital, Horsham Hospital, The Kleinwort Centre in Haywards Heath and other community-based teams across the county.

There are also 15 full-time positions available across Sussex working in children’s services and specialist services.

Anyone interested in the roles can apply online: http://bit.ly/hcajobs or attend one of five interview days.

Sussex Community Trust spokeswoman Caroline Haynes said: “If you are caring, compassionate, and looking for a career where you will be supported to reach your potential then we want to hear from you.

“We have 120 roles to fill and we’re making it as easy as possible for people to apply for these jobs. If you have what it takes then we commit to support you, provide you with the skills and training you need, and provide you with the opportunity to create a rewarding career in healthcare.”

The Trust is the main provider of NHS community health services across West Sussex, as well as in Brighton & Hove and the High Weald, Lewes and Havens area of East Sussex. They provide a wide range of medical, nursing and therapeutic care to more than 9,000 people a day.

The trust says its carers work to help people plan, manage and adapt to changes in their health, to keep them in their own homes for longer, to prevent avoidable admissions to hospital and to minimise hospital stay.

Interviews for the new posts - said to be ‘entry-level’ positions with no set qualifications necessary - are being held at Crawley Hospital on February 22 and at The Kleinwort Centre in Haywards Heath on February 15. Othere interviews will be held at Crowborough War Memorial Hospital on February 22; at the Bognor Regis War Memorial Hospital, also on February 22 and at Brighton General Hospital on February 23.