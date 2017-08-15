COUNTY NEWS VIDEO: Shock as rare swordfish seen off Sussex coast

Two men thought they were feet away from a shark yesterday, but then realised it was actually a rare swordfish.

Adam Kirby and Chris Wheeler, both 41, were fishing for plaice about a mile off Selsey when they spotted a dark shape in the water.

Adam, from Andover, said: “Chris spotted the creature at the stern of the boat and were both struggled to identify it.

“We thought shark or dolphin.

“It turned towards us, following my lure and lit up electric blue – it looked amazing!”

Adam and Chris, from Portsmouth, watched as the fish swam straight towards them and under the boat, when they saw the ‘huge sword’.

Adam added: “The fish disappeared and we were left shaking with excitement over our encounter.

“We were even more excited when we realised that Chris had managed to capture the creature on video.”

According to Adam swordfish citings in UK waters are relatively unheard of: “Possibly this is the first footage of a live fish.

“I’ve never even heard of one on the south coast in 25 years angling.

“There are reports of bonito – a type of tuna – off the Sussex coast. Again, a rarity, and perhaps this swordfish followed them in.”

Video credit: Chris Wheeler.

Have you seen any odd fish off the Sussex coast? Let us know!