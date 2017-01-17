UGC: Crawley Community Shop is relaunched

Thirty-seven years ago June Romaine and Raymond Ward opened Crawley’s first charity shop.

It was hosted by Crawley Community and Voluntary Service and it enabled small charities and community groups which were too small to run a charity shop to raise funds.

The shop exterior

Over the years the shop has raised over £500,000 for these small charities.

The public donated goods to be sold and Crawley Borough Council kindly gave a rent rebate on the lease, this meant that very little expense was incurred.

Over the years rules and regulations have changed and the shop had to aquire its own legal identity.

As of the first of October 2016 it became Crawley Community Shop Ltd.

It will be run in exactly the same way with local groups being given a portion of the funds. The portion given relates to the amount of time put in working in the shop by volunteers from each group.

The current groups working in the shop are The League of Friends of Crawley Hospital, Crawley CVS, Crawley United Reformed Church, Open Fields Disabled and Carers Club, Crawley Museum, Cruse, Girl Guiding Crawley and the Phoenix Choir.

Over the years many other groups have worked in and benefited from the shop.

On Saturday 7 th January 2017 Peter Mansfield-Clark MBE, Chief Executive of Crawley CVS was invited by June Romaine to officially open the shop by cutting a red ribbon.

This was done in front of guests, volunteers and customers who entered the shop and were given cake and bucks fizz to celebrate.

