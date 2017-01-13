UGC: Snowhill’s support for Alzheimer’s Society

A Copthorne-based garden centre is hoping to raise thousands for Alzheimer’s Society throughout 2017, as part of a new partnership with the charity.

Snowhill Garden Centre plan to run events, such as a sponsored static cycle and many fundraising weekends to help raise vital funds for the charity.

The garden centre has chosen Alzheimer’s Society as their Charity of the Year for 2017 and aims to also raise awareness of dementia too. They’ll hold sessions in their café where people from Alzheimer’s Society will be on hand to answer questions about dementia and to let people know what is happening in the local area. There are 14,148 people living with dementia in West Sussex.

Jess Hillicks, Alzheimer’s Society community fundraiser for West Sussex, welcomed Snowhill Garden Centre’s decision to boost the charity. She said: “It’s great that Snowhill are giving their time to support Alzheimer’s Society. Dementia can happen to anyone and there is currently no cure. But with the right support, people can live well with dementia.​

“As a charity, we rely on the generosity of businesses like Snowhill to help us continue our vital work so that Alzheimer’s Society can continue leading the fight against dementia.”

Contributed by Snowhill Garden Centre

