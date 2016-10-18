Person injured in two vehicle collision

A person has been taken to hospital after a two vehicle collision in Copthorne, the fire service said.

Turners Hill Road in Copthorne is closed in both directions between Dukes Head Roundabout and Turners Hill Crossroads because of the incident.

A spokesperson for West Sussex Fire and Rescue Service said they were called to the scene at just after 1.30pm to reports of a road traffic collision involving two vehicles.

Crews from East Grinstead and Crawley responded to the call, and it was confirmed that two vehicles were involved. The two drivers had gotten out of the vehicles by themselves prior to the crews’ arrival.

The fire spokesperson added that there was one additional casualty that had to be assisted by paramedics out of one of the vehicles. They have been conveyed to hospital by ambulance.

Fire crews have now left the scene.

