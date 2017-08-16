Petition to rebuild bridges gets 100 signatures

A 100-signature petition has been delivered to Crawley Town Hall.

The petition calls for the re-building of two wooden bridges in Ifield Brook Meadows – Crawley’s newly-designated Local Green Space (LGS) – for its 70th anniversary.

This petition has also been organised so the two bridges can be re-built before the end of this year – the town’s 70th. Richard Symonds

The original bridges were dismantled by the Homes and Communities Agency eight years ago, thus preventing access to the ‘beautiful’ Riverbank Walk.

Richard Symonds of The Ifield Society, who lives in Lychgate Cottages, said: “The Ifield Society has been organising community ‘Summer Ramblettes’ – short walks every Saturday to this hidden gem – the last being this Saturday (August 19) from the Plough in Ifield Village at 12 noon, until 1pm.

“It is then hoped more people in the community can fully enjoy the newly-protected Local Green Space (LGS) of Ifield Brook Meadows – with its beautiful Riverbank Walk.”

