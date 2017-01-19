PICTURES: Fire destroys sheltered apartment

Firefighters rushed to deal with a blaze in Brighton Road last night that completely destroyed a first-floor apartment.

Six fire appliances were sent to Hogshill Gardens just after 5pm last night, a spokesman for West Sussex Fire and Rescue Service confirmed.

A hose reel jet, a safety jet and six breathing apparatus were all used to deal with the flames, the spokesman said.

One apartment on the first floor was ‘100 per cent destroyed by fire’, the fire service confirmed.

No injuries were reported.

Hogshill Gardens, which provides sheltered accommodation across 39 flats, has been approached for comment.

