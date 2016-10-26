Plan announced to move Horsham Post Office

Horsham Post Office could be moving... 150 metres to inside WH Smith in Swan Walk.

The Post Office has announced the proposal for the branch which will offer the same wide range of services, according to a statement.

It adds that the existing Horsham branch team will move to the new site and will continue to be employed by the Post Office, “delivering high quality service to customers”.

The Post Office will be inviting customers and interested parties to give their comments on the proposed move in a six-week public consultation that starts today (Wednesday October 26).

Roger Gale, General Manager of the Post Office Crown Network, said: “We are committed to keeping our services on the high street which we know is hugely important to people. This proposal means we can continue to do that, into the future.

“Our customers will be offered the same range of services.

“Our collaboration with WHSmith helps secure the long-term viability of services for local customers.

“We are making sure we take the right course of action to sustain services for years to come. We must adapt to the changing needs of our customers, who want a convenient and flexible choice of when and how they do business with us – whether that is face to face, on the web or through new initiatives such as self-service kiosks.”

Subject to consultation, the new Post Office branch will have four serving positions plus three self-service kiosks.

The statement adds that during the public consultation, which ends on December 7, the Post Office welcomes feedback on factors such as the location, the proposed premises, accessibility or community issues that customers would like considered before a final decision is made on the proposal.

It is proposed the branch would move in March 2017.

Customers can provide views during the consultation:

on the website: postofficeviews.co.uk

by email: comments@postoffice.co.uk

by phone: 03457 22 33 44 (Textphone 03457 22 33 55)

by post: FREEPOST Your Comments