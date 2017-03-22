Plane forced to land at Gatwick after suspected lightning strike

A Virgin Atlantic plane was forced to land at Gatwick Airport today (March 22) following a suspected lightning strike.

The VS65 flight departed Gatwick at 11.24am and was heading to Montego Bay in Jamaica.

However, it was soon forced to return to the airport as a precaution due to the suspected lightning strike, a Virgin Atlantic spokesman said.

He added: “We are in the process of arranging an alternative aircraft to allow our customers to continue their journey later today, and we would like to thank them for their understanding.”

