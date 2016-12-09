Call for better calorie labelling on alcoholic drinks

The number of calories in alcohol drinks need to be clearly displayed on labels, two Crawley borough councillors have argued.

Tina Belben (Con, Pound Hill North) and Brenda Burgess (Con, Three Bridges) have tabled a motion stating the council believes ‘in consumers being able to make informed choices for themselves on alcohol consumption’.

But while alcohol content is always display on bottled and canned products, the number of calories is often not.

The motion, which is due to be debated next Wednesday, says: “Therefore, this council calls upon the Secretary of State for Environment, Food and Rural Affairs to work with the alcoholic drinks industry to help make consumers truly drink-aware by displaying the number of calories on all bottled and canned alcoholic drinks.”

According to Drinkaware Trust, an independent UK-wide alcohol education charity, a pint of lager typically has the same number of calories as a slice of pizza, while a large glass of wine can often be the equivalent of an ice cream or two fish fingers.

For more information visit www.drinkaware.co.uk

