Crawley county council election candidates revealed

The candidates looking to become West Sussex county councillors for Crawley have been revealed.
The authority is currently run by a majority Conservative administration, with all seats being contested in May’s elections.
In Crawley, Labour hold six divisions, while the Conservatives have three.
A number of divisions have been changed with different names as part of a boundary review.
Peter Lamb, who represents Northgate and Three Bridges and is also Labour leader of Crawley Borough Council, is the only county councillor in the town not standing for re-lection.
Incumbents are marked in bold.
Bewbush and Ifield West:
Christopher BROWN, UKIP
Martin KAIL, Green Party
Arshad KHAN, Justice Party
Chris OXLADE, Labour
Duncan PECK, Conservatives
Sarah SMITH, Lib Dems
Broadfield:
George BIRD, UKIP
Charlotte FRANCO, Green Party
Irshad JALALDEEN, Consertvatives
Brian QUINN, Labour
Stephen TALL, Lib Dems
Langley Green and Ifield East:
Brenda BURGESS, Conservatives
Ben FLETCHER, Green Party
Mike SARGENT, Lib Dems
Brenda SMITH, Labour
Maidenbower and Worth:
Paul CUMMINGS, Lib Dems
Leonard ELPHICK, UKIP
Daniel FLETCHER, Green Party
Bob LANZER, Conservatives
Peter SMITH, Labour
Northgate and West Green:
Sue MULLINS, Labour
Ian PENDLINGTON, Conservatives
Marko SCEPANOVIC, Lib Dems
Kevin WILLIAMS, UKIP
Sam WILTSHIRE, Green Party
Pound Hill:
Richard BURRETT, Conservatives
Daniel ELLIOTT, Green Party
Tahira RANA, Labour
Janet SETFORD-THOMPSON, UKIP
Valerie SPOONER, Lib Dem
Southgate and Gossops Green:
Kim JAGGARD, Conservatives
Michael JONES, Labour
Richard KAIL, Green Party
Neil SETFORD-THOMPSON, UKIP
Three Bridges:
David ANDERSON, Lib Dems
Julian CHARATAN, Labour
Danielle KAIL, Green Party
Charles PETTS, Consservatives
Martin RANN, UKIP
Tilgate and Furnace Green:
Duncan CROW, Conservatives
Allan GRIFFITHS, UKIP
Derek HARDMAN, Green Party
Kevin OSBORNE, Lib Dems
Raj SHARMA, Labour
