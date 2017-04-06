Crawley county council election candidates revealed

The candidates looking to become West Sussex county councillors for Crawley have been revealed.

The authority is currently run by a majority Conservative administration, with all seats being contested in May’s elections.

In Crawley, Labour hold six divisions, while the Conservatives have three.

A number of divisions have been changed with different names as part of a boundary review.

Peter Lamb, who represents Northgate and Three Bridges and is also Labour leader of Crawley Borough Council, is the only county councillor in the town not standing for re-lection.

Incumbents are marked in bold.

Bewbush and Ifield West:

Christopher BROWN, UKIP

Martin KAIL, Green Party

Arshad KHAN, Justice Party

Chris OXLADE, Labour

Duncan PECK, Conservatives

Sarah SMITH, Lib Dems

Broadfield:

George BIRD, UKIP

Charlotte FRANCO, Green Party

Irshad JALALDEEN, Consertvatives

Brian QUINN, Labour

Stephen TALL, Lib Dems

Langley Green and Ifield East:

Brenda BURGESS, Conservatives

Ben FLETCHER, Green Party

Mike SARGENT, Lib Dems

Brenda SMITH, Labour

Maidenbower and Worth:

Paul CUMMINGS, Lib Dems

Leonard ELPHICK, UKIP

Daniel FLETCHER, Green Party

Bob LANZER, Conservatives

Peter SMITH, Labour

Northgate and West Green:

Sue MULLINS, Labour

Ian PENDLINGTON, Conservatives

Marko SCEPANOVIC, Lib Dems

Kevin WILLIAMS, UKIP

Sam WILTSHIRE, Green Party

Pound Hill:

Richard BURRETT, Conservatives

Daniel ELLIOTT, Green Party

Tahira RANA, Labour

Janet SETFORD-THOMPSON, UKIP

Valerie SPOONER, Lib Dem

Southgate and Gossops Green:

Kim JAGGARD, Conservatives

Michael JONES, Labour

Richard KAIL, Green Party

Neil SETFORD-THOMPSON, UKIP

Three Bridges:

David ANDERSON, Lib Dems

Julian CHARATAN, Labour

Danielle KAIL, Green Party

Charles PETTS, Consservatives

Martin RANN, UKIP

Tilgate and Furnace Green:

Duncan CROW, Conservatives

Allan GRIFFITHS, UKIP

Derek HARDMAN, Green Party

Kevin OSBORNE, Lib Dems

Raj SHARMA, Labour

