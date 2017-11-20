Plans to improve Crawley’s signs and wayfinding

Plans to spend £180,000 on modern and ‘eye-catching’ signs and wayfinding in Crawley could be approved next week.

The current directional and information signs in the town centre are described as ‘unattractive, of poor quality and offering limited information’ by Crawley Borough Council officers.

The recently completed redevelopment of Queens Square gave the council an opportunity to replace the signage in this area, which led to a wider review across the whole town centre with the purpose of improving navigation and more even football across Crawley.

Consultants Wood and Wood undertook an audit of the existing town centre signage and wayfinding, and were also asked to identify improvements and recommend new designs.

The work has now been completed and the council’s Cabinet will be asked to approve the project and allocate a budget of £180,000 when it meets on Monday (November 27), of which £50,000 will come from developer contributions.

Wood and Wood have recommended the installation of 12 monolith signs and eight finger posts.

A number of organisations have been consulted on the proposals, while the design and locations of signs have been agreed in principle with West Sussex County Council’s highways team.

According to officers: “This project will replace the town centre’s existing tired and broken signage with modern, high quality and easily maintainable signage.

“Effective wayfinding situated in suitable locations, and including maps, will enable residents and visitors to better navigate and explore the town centre.”

