West Sussex rubbish tips changes start this weekend

Changes are set to come into force at West Sussex’s rubbish tips from this weekend.

West Sussex County Council is reducing the opening hours of its Household Waste Recycling Sites (HWRSs), and closing most sites for two days a week from Saturday October 1.

The authority is also bringing in charges for types of non-household waste such as soil, hard-core, plasterboard, and tyres.

The disposal of all other household waste and recycling materials, such as green waste, will remain free of charge.

David Barling, WSCC’s cabinet member for residents’ services, said: “With increased demand for other essential services coupled with reduced government funding, as a council we needed to live within our means, and make savings.

“These changes will help us to make those critical savings, while still maintaining a comprehensive service for residents.”

HWRSs at Burgess Hill, Crawley, and Westhampnett, near Chichester, will remain open seven days a week as they act as waste transfer stations.

• East Grinstead, Littlehampton and Hop Oast (Horsham) will be close on Tuesdays and Wednesdays.

• Billingshurst, Worthing and Bognor Regis will be closed on Thursdays and Fridays.

• Midhurst and Shoreham will close on Mondays and Tuesdays. Midhurst now to open on Sundays (subject to planning permission).

Opening hours in winter (between 1 October and 31 March) will be 10am – 5pm.

Opening hours in summer (between 1 April and 30 September) will be 10am – 7pm.

Non-household waste will be charged at £4 per rubble bag or part bag, or per item or per sheet of plasterboard.

Rubble bags (55cm x 85cm) can be bought from DIY stores. However, for a limited period, one free rubble bag will be available upon request for each resident at HWRSs.

Payment can only be made by Visa or Mastercard debit and credit cards and will need to be made before accessing the chargeable containers. Cash and cheques cannot be accepted.

Mr Barling added: “This was a decision taken very carefully after considering the views of residents.

“I considered all of the possible options available, and decided that as we did not want to shut sites and also to keep sites open at weekends this was the most realistic option to take.”

For more information on the changes and a full list of chargeable items visit www.recyclingforwestsussex.org/changes

