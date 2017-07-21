Popular taxi firm celebrates 20 year drive for excellence

Private hire and executive travel company AAA2B is celebrating its 20th birthday this year.

The firm was established in 1997 under the name of AAA Cars with just one car shared by four drivers. Since then it has expanded and enjoyed what the owners believe is amazing growth.

AAA2B

Owners Tim and Tamsen Poole have been at the helm of the business since the start and are proud that the staff in the office are extremely committed to the company, with a couple of members of staff who have been with them from the beginning.

Tamsen said that among those was Peter ‘Pedro’ Etherington, who died last year, who had taught her so much about the business. Tamsen said she felt his help and support had been invaluable when starting out.

AAA2B’s Sarah Millman said: “The company is constantly striving to keep up to date with technology, to make booking cars simple for our customers.

“We have gone from pen and paper, to in-car radios, to a computerised dispatch system with hand held PDAs. We then took the next step to a fully operational dispatch system whereby the drivers use their mobile phones to accept jobs.

“With our new technology we also had a new phone system installed, this allows our customers to cancel bookings without being put through to the call centre, meaning less time waiting for the phone to be answered.

“We have also just launched our new booking App. This means customers can now download the app from either i-Tunes or Googleplay and book their cars at the push of a button. This is a massive step forward for us and we are leading the way with technology in the town.”

Sarah said that with Horsham growing rapidly, so does the demand for local services and AAA2B’s aim as a company was to keep Horsham moving

“We have gone from a small company to one where we have taken on apprentice to grow with us,” she said. “We don’t want to have to say ‘no’ to any customers.

“We currently do approximately 3,000 airport transfers a month.

“We want to be able to continue growing our fleet and making sure we are the most reliable private hire company in the town.”

In maintaining this commitment the company says it is always looking to recruit more drivers.

For more about the company and its services visit the website at www.aaa2bcars.co.uk/

