Portrait to honour long-serving councillor Bert

Councillors gathered at the Town Hall to unveil a portrait honouring the late Bert Crane.

Created by artist Nick Smith, the portrait hangs in the committee room corridor and was unveiled by the mayor of Crawley, councillor Brian Quinn, along with Bert’s wife Valerie.

Thought to be one of the longest continuous serving councillors when he stepped down in 2012, Bert died in 2015, aged 87.

A prominent member of the community, he served West Green residents for the whole of his 58-year service and was awarded Freedom of the Borough in 1995 and made Honorary Alderman in 2012.

Leader of Crawley Borough Council, councillor Peter Lamb, said: “Bert was a cornerstone of our community, his generation of councillors built Crawley into the place we call home today and we younger members all looked up to him.

“I’m delighted we have been able to honour him in this way and that now Bert will still be watching over us as we continue to shape the town that he loved.”

