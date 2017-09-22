Post office evacuated after car crashes into building

Crawley’s Post office was evacuated earlier today after a car crashed into the front of the building.

Emergency services were called to the incident at around 1.45pm.

A spokesman for West Sussex Fire and Rescue Service said: “The car crashed into the shop front and the shop was evacuated. One female driver was attended to and crews moved the car from the building.

“The driver was assessed by the ambulance service and no injuries were reported. Crews left the scene at around 3.50pm.”

The Post Office in North Road is temporarily closed following the incident.

A spokesman for the Post Office said: “Unfortunately North Road Post Office, Crawley, is temporarily closed after a car accidentally crashed into the premises at lunchtime today causing structural damage.

“There were no injuries to the driver, customers or Post Office staff. The extent of the damage needs to be assessed before repairs can be carried out.

“Therefore, we cannot at this stage estimate when the branch will be able to re-open. Alternative branches in the area include The Parade, Crawley and Furnace Green.”

Sussex Police were also called to the incident.