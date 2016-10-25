RUNWAY DECISION: Business leaders ask about land already set aside for expansion

Manor Royal business leaders are keen to find out what the Heathrow runway announcement will mean for land safeguarded for expansion at Gatwick.

Steve Sawyer, executive director of the Manor Royal Business District (BID) said: “We are confident that the current demand for commercial property on Manor Royal Business District will continue regardless, although I suspect this won’t be the end of expansion at Gatwick.

“If anything, it will mark the next phase of debate and challenge as Heathrow looks to negotiate the huge financial, political and practical hurdles it needs to overcome.”

BID is home to 500 companies and 30,000 employees.

Mr Sawyer said business leaders would now be “seeking clarity on the impact this decision will have”, adding: “While this may not be the decision many businesses locally would have wanted, we congratulate the government on finally taking this difficult decision and sending out a message to the world that the UK is open to business.

“Never has that been more important.”

He said the coming months would see BID working closely with the Gatwick Airport team “who have demonstrated the benefits of healthy competition in industry”.

Mr Sawyer added: “It’s very important we all sit down and discuss alternative futures for the area to ensure Manor Royal Business District continues to flourish alongside an international airport providing first-class global connectivity and local economic opportunity.”

Don’t miss out on all the latest breaking news where you live.

Here are four ways you can be sure you’ll be amongst the first to know what’s going on.

1) Make our website your homepage

2) Like our Facebook page

3) Follow us on Twitter

4) Register with us by clicking on ‘sign in’ (top right corner). You can then receive our daily newsletter AND add your point of view to stories that you read here.

And do share with your family and friends - so they don’t miss out!

Always the first with your local news.

Be part of it.