RUNWAY DECISION: Gatwick to ‘stand ready’ when time comes

Gatwick has expressed its disappointment after the Government’s decision to back Heathrow for runway expansion.

The Department of Transport has supported the London based airport’s plan to create a third runway instead of building a second runway at Gatwick.

Gatwick Chief Executive Stewart Wingate said: “We are disappointed as we do not believe this is the right answer for Britain. Gatwick has put forward a credible financeable and deliverable plan for expansion.

“It is a plan that can guarantee growth and guarantee certainty for Britain. We look forward to studying the full reasons behind the Government decision in detail.

“The challenges facing Heathrow have not changed. Our message today is that Gatwick stands ready to proceed when the time comes.”

