School falls silent to honour the fallen

Holy Trinity Secondary School fell silent this morning as staff and children congregated to commemorate the sacrifice of those who have lost their lives in combat.

At 11am on Friday November 11, heads bowed at the school in Buckswood Drive as a lone trumpeter played the Last Post.

Holy Trinity School remembrance

Students read poetry, prayers were said, and members of Crawley’s various cadet groups placed wreaths in memory of the dead and those who suffered physically and in other ways as a result of the two World Wars and subsequent conquests.

