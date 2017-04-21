Start-of-the-art Manor Royal offices approved

A state-of-the-art new office building in Manor Royal which could create 1,000 new jobs has been approved.

Developers are looking to replace Swift House, Kingfisher House, and Sackville House, at Northwood Park off Gatwick Road, to provide business space for around 1,000 new jobs.

Permission for the scheme was granted by Crawley Borough Council’s Planning Committee last Monday (April 10).

The new building, which would be next to the Kia Motors showroom, ranges from five to three storeys and includes external louvres to control sunlight into the offices and vertical climbing plants aim to give the building a ‘green aesthetic’.

Council officers considered the building to be of a ‘high quality design which would make a very positive improvement to the Gatwick Road streetscene’.

A report discussed by councillors concluded: “The proposal would represent a significant contribution towards economic growth and increased employment in Crawley, in accordance with adopted planning policy. The proposal would intensify use of the site and cater for around 1,000 full time equivalent jobs.”

Seven letters of objection from residents were received, raising concerns with the scale of the building, potential parking issues, and increased traffic and noise levels.

