Embarrassing reason for East Grinstead rail chaos revealed

Passengers at East Grinstead station have faced overcrowding and huge delays this morning because of the strike and a mystery ‘operational incident’.

After more than an hour a train left the station at 8.55am, though disruptions and cancellations are expected to continue.

For more East Grinstead rail news click here.

The chaos was blamed on the rail strike but also on an ‘operational incident’ between East Grinstead and Oxted that closed the line .

A spokesperson for Southern Rail revealed that the operator had experienced ‘difficulties bringing a longer 12-carriage train into service this morning’ which held up other trains.

The kicker? The extra-long train had been brought in to try and ease the effects of the strike on passengers. The full release said:

“There were difficulties bringing a longer 12-carriage train into service this morning which had been planned to give passengers affected by the RMT’s strike more capacity on the East Grinstead route.

“This also held up the drivers for other trains we were due to operate.”

Don’t miss out on all the latest breaking news where you live.

Here are four ways you can be sure you’ll be amongst the first to know what’s going on.

1) Make our website your homepage at www.crawleyobserver.co.uk

2) Like our Facebook page at www.facebook.com/crawleyobserver

3) Follow us on Twitter @Crawley_Obby

4) Register with us by clicking on ‘sign in’ (top right corner). You can then receive our daily newsletter AND add your point of view to stories that you read here.

And do share with your family and friends - so they don’t miss out!

The Crawley Observer - always the first with your local news.

Be part of it.