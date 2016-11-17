MP backs new Gatwick hangar move

Crawley’s MP has come out in support of plans to build a new hangar at Gatwick Airport and provide more than 100 new jobs.

Boeing and Gatwick Airport today announced plans for a multi-million pound commercial aviation maintenance hangar.

Read more about the proposal here.

Speaking on Twitter, Henry Smith MP said: “I welcome @BoeingUK plans to invest and build a commercial aviation maintenance hangar @Gatwick_Airport which will support over 100 jobs.”

The proposals are still in an early stage and are subject to planning permission.

