Passengers forced off flight after plane gets stuck

Passengers on an EasyJet flight have been forced to disembark after ground crew at Gatwick Airport pushed it onto the grass.

The plane was due to depart London Gatwick to Amsterdam this morning (December 29) before getting stuck on the frosty grass.

A passenger on board flight EZY8871 tweeted a picture of the plane half on the runway and half on the grass.

She said that ground crew had pushed their flight back too far and it had got stuck on the grass.

The passengers were forced to get off the plane after the plane got stuck.

A spokesman for EasyJet said: “EasyJet can confirm that flight EZY8871, which was due to depart from London Gatwick to Amsterdam this morning, was pushed onto the grass in error during pushback.

“All passengers have disembarked the aircraft and will be departing on an alternative aircraft shortly. We would like to apologise to passengers for the delay.”

Gatwick Airport said they are aware of the incident and informed the Observer that passengers were evacuated safely.

