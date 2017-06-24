UPDATE: Accidents on A23 and A272 cause delays for drivers

Two accidents have created major problems for drivers on the A23 and A272 this evening (Saturday June 24).

One lane was closed and there was queueing traffic due to an accident on the A23 northbound between the A23 and B2118 Mill Lane.

Lane one (of two) was closed affecting traffic heading away from Pyecombe towards Albourne.

The incident has now been cleared and the road re-opened.

Also, the A272 has been partially blocked due to accident involving a lorry, both ways at B2036 Cuckfield Road. The accident is just west of Ansty.

The incident has led to the road being closed and queueing traffic on the A272 Bolney Road both ways between B2036 and Pickwell Lane.